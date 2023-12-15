Douglas Emmett, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -194.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

