DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. DT Midstream makes up 0.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DT Midstream worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE DTM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 345,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,209. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

