DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DT Midstream worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

DTM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 345,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

