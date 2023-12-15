Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN) Insider Timothy Hronsky Purchases 535,714 Shares

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX:DUN – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hronsky acquired 535,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.98 ($19,736.83).
Dundas Minerals Stock Performance
Dundas Minerals Company Profile
Dundas Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, rare earth, and copper deposits. It holds 85% interests in the Windanya and Baden-Powell/Scotia located in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The company also holds thirteen granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application.
