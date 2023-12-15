Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Richard William Scalzo Sells 2,376 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $8,178.81.

On Monday, September 18th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,290 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $12,138.90.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $11.82 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.