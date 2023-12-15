DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $16.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS
DZS Stock Performance
Shares of DZSI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. DZS has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.
DZS Company Profile
DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.
