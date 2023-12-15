DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives $16.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 158,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 183.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 552,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. DZS has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

