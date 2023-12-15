Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Up to $30.87

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $31.97. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 103,307 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $926.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

