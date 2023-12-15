easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

easyJet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 501.40 ($6.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 320.50 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 417.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 443.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.34) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.65).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

