Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 767,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

