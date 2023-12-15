Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,847.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,519,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,738,678.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,050,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 147,144 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 567,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 74,159 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 352,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

ENX opened at $9.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

