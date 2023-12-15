Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.