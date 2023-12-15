Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,614,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 2,570,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.2 days.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of THQQF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

