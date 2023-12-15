Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 151,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 70,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

