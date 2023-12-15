Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

