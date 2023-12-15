Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. 913,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

