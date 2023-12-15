Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $392,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 913,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,360. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

