Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.15. 912,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,015,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

