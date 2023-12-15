Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enhabit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,886,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,758 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

