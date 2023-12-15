Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.15. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 44,652 shares traded.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 854,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,072 shares of company stock worth $3,508,422. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

