Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

