Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Entera Bio Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ENTX opened at $0.65 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

