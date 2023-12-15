EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.03

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 834644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.