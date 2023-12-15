EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut EQT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.