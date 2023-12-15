Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $246.66 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

