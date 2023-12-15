Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.85 million.

Stelco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

