Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFN. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.92. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$42.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40. The firm has a market cap of C$986.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

