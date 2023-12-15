Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Surmodics, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $38.49 on Friday. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 293,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 203,832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $2,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $1,763,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

