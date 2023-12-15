Eric Bjerkholt Buys 10,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,255.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerus Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of CERS opened at $2.06 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

