Eric Bjerkholt Buys 10,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) Director Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,255.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerus Trading Up 13.8 %
Shares of CERS opened at $2.06 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
