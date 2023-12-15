Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,052 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.63% of Ero Copper worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at $237,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.14. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

