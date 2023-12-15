ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after buying an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.
About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.