ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.44% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

