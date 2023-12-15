Evercore ISI Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to In-Line

Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

