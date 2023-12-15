EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised EverQuote from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

