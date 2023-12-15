Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.0703851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

