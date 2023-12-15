Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

