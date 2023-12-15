EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Barclays PLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

