F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,500 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FFIV opened at $176.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $176.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

