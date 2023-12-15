Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider William Joseph Drazkowski Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

