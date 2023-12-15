Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $25,268.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

FAST stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $64.29.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.