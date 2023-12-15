FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE HUM traded down $7.33 on Friday, reaching $461.72. 362,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,119. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.