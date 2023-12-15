FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $584.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.23. The firm has a market cap of $266.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

