FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.89. 258,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

