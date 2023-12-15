FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.90. 586,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

