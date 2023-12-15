FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.90. 586,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,561. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

