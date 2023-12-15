FCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,242,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,528,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 2,725,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

