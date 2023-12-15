FCF Advisors LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $317.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.