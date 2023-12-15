FCF Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

EXPE stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.03. 403,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,897. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

