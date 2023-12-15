FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CVLT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,209. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $78.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.