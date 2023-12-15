FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,825. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

