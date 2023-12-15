FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $693.45. The company had a trading volume of 573,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,167. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

